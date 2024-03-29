St. Vincent enlists Dave Grohl for her latest track, ‘Flea’

St. Vincent has shared a further preview of her upcoming album.

‘Flea’ is taken from the full-length ‘All Born Screaming’, and follows the debut single from the record ‘Broken Man’. Set for release on 26th April via Virgin Music/Fiction Records, it’ll be Annie Clark’s first self-produced record.

“There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying,” Clark says. “It sounds real because it is real.”

‘Flea’ sees Annie Clark joined by Dave Grohl and Justin Meldal-Johnsen on drums and bass respectively.

‘All Born Screaming’ marks her follow up to 2021’s ‘Daddy’s Girl’. The full tracklist reads:

Hell is Near

Reckless

Broken Man

Flea

Big Time Nothing

Violent Times

The Power’s Out

Sweetest Fruit

So Many Planets

All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)

Check out ‘Flea’ here: