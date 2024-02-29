St. Vincent has announced her new album, ‘All Born Screaming’

St. Vincent has returned with news of her seventh full-length studio album, ‘All Born Screaming’.

Set for release on 26th April via Virgin Music/Fiction Records, it’ll be Annie Clark’s first self-produced record.

“There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying,” Clark says. “It sounds real because it is real.”

Created with what a press release describes as “a highly curated dream lineup of friends” – Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke – the record is previewed by a first taster, ‘Broken Man’.

The track comes alongside a video shot in Philadelphia in mid-January by Alex Da Corte. You can check that out below.

The tracklisting for ‘All Born Screaming’ reads:

Hell is Near

Reckless

Broken Man

Flea

Big Time Nothing

Violent Times

The Power’s Out

Sweetest Fruit

So Many Planets

All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)