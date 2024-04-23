St. Vincent has released a final teaser single from her upcoming new album – check out ‘Big Time Nothing’

St. Vincent has released a final teaser single from her upcoming new album.

‘Big Time Nothing’ features on her seventh studio album, ‘All Born Screaming’, which is set for release on 26th April, accompanied by a UK and Europe tour that kicks off next month.

‘All Born Screaming’ marks St. Vincent’s debut as a self-producer, and features collaborations with artists such as Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mozgawa, and David Ralicke.

Check out the new single below.

The tour dates read:

May

31 – Bristol, UK, SWX

June

1 – London, UK, Royal Albert Hall

3 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

4 – Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma

7 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival

8 – Viby, Denmark, Northside Festival