St. Vincent has released a final teaser single from her upcoming new album – check out ‘Big Time Nothing’

The album is set to arrive on 26th April.

St. Vincent has released a final teaser single from her upcoming new album.

‘Big Time Nothing’ features on her seventh studio album, ‘All Born Screaming’, which is set for release on 26th April, accompanied by a UK and Europe tour that kicks off next month.

‘All Born Screaming’ marks St. Vincent’s debut as a self-producer, and features collaborations with artists such as Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mozgawa, and David Ralicke.

Check out the new single below.

The tour dates read:

May

31 – Bristol, UK, SWX
June

1 – London, UK, Royal Albert Hall
3 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Den Atelier
4 – Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma
7 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival
8 – Viby, Denmark, Northside Festival

