St. Vincent has announced new UK & European tour dates for October 2024

St. Vincent has announced a series of UK and European tour dates for October 2024.

The new dates come on the heels of her album ‘All Born Screaming’, released in April of this year. Produced by St. Vincent herself and mixed by Cian Riordan, the album features collaborations with a roster of friends including Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke.

The tour kicks off at the 3 Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 13th before heading to Manchester’s Albert Hall, Barcelona’s Razzmatazz, Madrid’s Riviera and Milan’s Fabrique.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be on sale to the general public Friday, 28th June at 10am local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, 25th June at 10am local time.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

13 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IR

14 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

18 Razzmatazz, Barcelona, ES

20 Riviera, Madrid, ES

22 Fabrique, Milan, IT