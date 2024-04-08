St. Vincent sets UK and European tour dates ahead of ‘All Born Screaming’ album release

St. Vincent is set to embark on a tour across the UK and Europe, starting with a performance at Bristol’s SWX on May 31st and including a notable show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 1st.

Her seventh studio album, ‘All Born Screaming’, is set for release on 26th April. Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase starting 12th April at 10:00am BST. Support on all headline dates will come from Heartworms.

In addition to the UK performances, St. Vincent will take the stage in Luxembourg City at Den Atelier, and in Antwerp at De Roma. The artist is also scheduled to perform at the Best Kept Secret Festival in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, and the Northside Festival in Viby, Denmark.

‘All Born Screaming’ marks St. Vincent’s debut as a self-producer. The album features a collaboration with artists such as Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mozgawa, and David Ralicke.

We’ve already heard two tracks from the album – lead single ‘Broken Man’, and most recent offering, ‘Flea’.

The tour dates read:

May

31 – Bristol, UK, SWX

June

1 – London, UK, Royal Albert Hall

3 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

4 – Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma

7 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival

8 – Viby, Denmark, Northside Festival