Stand Atlantic have announced their new album with a single featuring PVRIS and Bruses

Stand Atlantic have announced their new album, ‘WAS HERE’.

The full-length is set for release on 23rd August via Hopeless Records, teased by early single ‘GIRL$ (Feat. PVRIS and Bruses)’.

Bonnie Fraser explains: “I feel like the message of the song speaks for itself, I wanted to show my appreciation for women and personally, my experience growing up knowing I was attracted to women but still feeling like I had to fit the mould of the male gaze, just based on the way I was influenced by a male dominated society. I hope other queer women and women in general resonate with this track, but also anyone in between. I wrote it for anyone who’s ever felt squashed by the strange and subtle pressures society can place on young people based off old as shit paradigms.

“That being said, having Lynn (PVRIS) and Amalia (Bruses) on this track made it so much more meaningful to me personally. Both female, queer and talented artists I respect so much. Making this music video was a friggen gas, me and Lynn both had the same idea independently of each other when she agreed to be on the track – ‘lets be old ladies’. I’m sure people expected us all to be selling sex and queer baiting the shit out of this – so we did what any rap video would do, but as old ladies.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1) WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP

2) FRENEMIES

3) GIRL$ [feat. PVRIS & Bruses]

4) FREAKIN’ OUT

5) NOSE BLEED [feat. Sueco]

6) LOVE U ANYWAY

7) KISSIN’ KILLER COBRAS

8) WARZ0NE

9) CRIMINAL [feat. Polaris]

10) 17

11) 17 // REPRIZE [ONE TAKE]

12) G.A.G.

13) ROCKSTAR

14) SEX ON THE BEACH

15) KILL[H]ER