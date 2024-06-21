Stand Atlantic have teamed up with metalcore group Polaris for their new single ‘CRIMINAL’

Stand Atlantic have released a new single from their upcoming album.

‘CRIMINAL’, a collaboration with Polaris, is the latest cut from ‘WAS HERE’. The full-length is set for release on 23rd August via Hopeless Records, and has already been teased by early singles ‘LOVE U ANYWAY’ and ‘GIRL$ (Feat. PVRIS and Bruses)’.

“Criminal is a small insight into how it can feel to be in this industry,” Bonnie Fraser explains. “It sometimes feels like you gotta keep your life a certain level of fucked up, so you can make art that comes from a real place. I found myself wanting to invite the pain in and sometimes go looking for it… just to create some cool shit that gets sold by people, who at times may not give a damn about how you got there.”

On collaborating with Polaris, she adds: “It felt so right to have Polaris on this track. Dan and I personally bonded over this exact topic on a night out, after the song was already written so it felt like fate. We have wanted to work together for so long, so having another Australian artist we absolutely love was a pure blessing and created a perfect storm.”

Check it out below.

They’ve also got a tour coming up, catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

13 LEEDS Project House

14 MANCHESTER New Century

15 NEWCASTLE Northumbria Uni

16 GLASGOW St Luke’s

18 SOUTHAMPTON The 1865

19 BIRMINGHAM XOYO

20 LONDON Electric Brixton

21 EINDHOVEN Dynamo

22 ANTWERP Kavka

24 HAMBURG Logo

25 BERLIN Hole44

26 PRAGUE Bike Jesus

27 MUNICH Backstage Halle

29 COLOGNE Kantine