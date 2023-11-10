Stand Atlantic’s new single ‘Sex On The Beach’ was inspired by showbiz d-bags

The band are currently on tour across the UK and EU with Waterparks.

Stand Atlantic have shared a new single, ‘Sex On The Beach’.

The track follows on from their latest record ‘F.E.A.R.’, which stands for ‘Fuck Everything And Run’ and came out last year via Hopeless Records.

Singer Bonnie Fraser says of the track: “Sex On The Beach was inspired by some of the absolute d-bags i’ve met in LA that just think they are gods gift to showbiz, but at the same time want something out of you. it’s cringe and i would rather stay home and lick my toilet clean, cheers.”

Check out the new track below.

