Stand Atlantic confront online hate with their new single, ‘Warzone’

Stand Atlantic have shared a new single, ‘Warzone’.

The track follows on from their recent single ‘Sex On The Beach’, and latest record ‘F.E.A.R.’, which stands for ‘Fuck Everything And Run’ and came out via Hopeless Records.

Singer Bonnie Fraser says of the track: “I have been advised many times I shouldn’t respond to hate comments online, so i just wrote a song about it instead. I probably gotta work on this, but I think anyone who has experienced negative feedback that isn’t constructive or conducive for a respectful discussion, can understand the unrelenting strength it takes to not absolutely rinse someone who has put their hate online and directed it at you. This song is just a fantasy for myself and anyone else who wonders what the hell those people would actually do in real life if they would ever say it to your face. Which they wouldn’t because they’re cowards.”

