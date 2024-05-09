Stand Atlantic have released their “first explicit love song”, ‘LOVE U ANYWAY’

Stand Atlantic have released a new single from their upcoming album.

‘LOVE U ANYWAY’ is the latest cut from ‘WAS HERE’. The full-length is set for release on 23rd August via Hopeless Records, and has already been teased by early single ‘GIRL$ (Feat. PVRIS and Bruses)’.

Bonnie Fraser says of the track: “love u anyway is the first explicit love song i’ve ever done. i tried to draw on my experience of how i felt in relationships that have huge ups and massive lows. u get addicted to the cycles together but ultimately you hold onto the idea that you will love each other through it all… spoiler alert it did not last forever for me, but the song’s message is still cute as hell so the lyrics STAY!!!”

Check it out below.

They’ve also got a tour coming up, catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

13 LEEDS Project House

14 MANCHESTER New Century

15 NEWCASTLE Northumbria Uni

16 GLASGOW St Luke’s

18 SOUTHAMPTON The 1865

19 BIRMINGHAM XOYO

20 LONDON Electric Brixton

21 EINDHOVEN Dynamo

22 ANTWERP Kavka

24 HAMBURG Logo

25 BERLIN Hole44

26 PRAGUE Bike Jesus

27 MUNICH Backstage Halle

29 COLOGNE Kantine