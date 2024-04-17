Stand Atlantic are visiting the UK and Europe for a headline tour this September

Stand Atlantic have announced a new headline tour.
The Aussie band will be playing in support of their new album, ‘WAS HERE’. The full-length is set for release on 23rd August via Hopeless Records, and has already been teased by early single ‘GIRL$ (Feat. PVRIS and Bruses)’.
The group comment: “AHHH!!! Our biggest headline shows in the UK and EUROPE!!! We are so, so keen to come and bring you guys the WAS HERE live experience! It feels like forever since we’ve done a headline tour in the UK/EU – should we take another Greggs sign?”
The tour will visit:
SEPTEMBER
13 LEEDS Project House
14 MANCHESTER New Century
15 NEWCASTLE Northumbria Uni
16 GLASGOW St Luke’s
18 SOUTHAMPTON The 1865
19 BIRMINGHAM XOYO
20 LONDON Electric Brixton
21 EINDHOVEN Dynamo
22 ANTWERP Kavka
24 HAMBURG Logo
25 BERLIN Hole44
26 PRAGUE Bike Jesus
27 MUNICH Backstage Halle
29 COLOGNE Kantine