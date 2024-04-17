Stand Atlantic are visiting the UK and Europe for a headline tour this September

Stand Atlantic have announced a new headline tour.

The Aussie band will be playing in support of their new album, ‘WAS HERE’. The full-length is set for release on 23rd August via Hopeless Records, and has already been teased by early single ‘GIRL$ (Feat. PVRIS and Bruses)’.

The group comment: “AHHH!!! Our biggest headline shows in the UK and EUROPE!!! We are so, so keen to come and bring you guys the WAS HERE live experience! It feels like forever since we’ve done a headline tour in the UK/EU – should we take another Greggs sign?”

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER

13 LEEDS Project House

14 MANCHESTER New Century

15 NEWCASTLE Northumbria Uni

16 GLASGOW St Luke’s

18 SOUTHAMPTON The 1865

19 BIRMINGHAM XOYO

20 LONDON Electric Brixton

21 EINDHOVEN Dynamo

22 ANTWERP Kavka

24 HAMBURG Logo

25 BERLIN Hole44

26 PRAGUE Bike Jesus

27 MUNICH Backstage Halle

29 COLOGNE Kantine