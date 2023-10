Static Dress have released a new EP.

The surprise drop features four new tracks as an extension of their ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ project, which came out in September via their new deal with Roadrunner Records.

The band have a new tour coming up, too:

NOVEMBER

09 The Bodega, Nottingham

10 Key Club, Leeds

11 Rebellion, Manchester

12 Cathouse, Glasgow

14 The Fleece, Bristol

15 O2 Islington, London

17 The Asylum, Birmingham

19 Hope & Ruin, Brighton