Static Dress explore the sacred and the profane with their first new song in two years, ‘crying’

Static Dress have released a new single, ‘crying’.

The track marks their first new material post-debut album ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster’, and its accompanying ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ project.

Vocalist Olli Appleyard says: “The video for ‘crying’ explores several themes of the song’s lyrical character, revolving around taboo topics presented as a battle between the sacred and the profane. Rather than focusing solely on striking presentation and the visual stimulation of colour and design, we ask the viewer to travel through multiple scenes, all with their own subject matter; guilt and battling with self-loathing, mass corporate manipulation, capitalist horde mentality and weaponised lust.

“We hope to provoke further questions and conversation with this piece, aiming to push the boundaries of our own storytelling and visual presentation in a way that exhibits the growth we’ve experienced in recent years.”

Check it out below, and catch the band at 2000trees and on tour with Underoath.