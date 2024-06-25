Stefflon Don’s new single ‘Dilemma’ sees her collaborate with late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and producers Steel Banglez and Guiltybeatz

She's got a new album due later this week.

Stefflon Don has released a brand new single, ‘Dilemma (Feat. Sidhu Moose Wala, GuiltyBeatz & Steel Banglez)’.

It’s the latest track from her debut album ‘Island 54’ – which also features ‘Move It’, a call back to Reel 2 Real’s 1993 classic ‘I Like To Move It’ – set for release on 28th June.

“This song means the world to me you have no idea,” she explains. “Siddhu (Moose Wala) we love and miss you forever, Steel Banglez I’m forever grateful and Guiltybeatz we have been sitting on this for years and now it’s here! I’m so gassed for the world to hear it.”

