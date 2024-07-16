Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, Jim White and Emmett Kelly new supergroup is called The Hard Quartet

The name was announced via social media after a week of teasing.

Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, Jim White and Emmett Kelly have officially confirmed their new project, naming it ‘The Hard Quartet’. This announcement comes after a week of teasing on social media.

The group made the reveal through synchronized posts on their individual social media accounts, showcasing the band’s name and logo. They have also established an official Instagram account for ‘The Hard Quartet’. This development follows last week’s cryptic messages that hinted at “a hard band is good to find” and “a hard band name is good to find”, suggesting a carefully orchestrated promotional rollout.

While further details about the project remain undisclosed, more information is expected to be revealed soon.

Malkmus’ last solo album, ‘Traditional Techniques’, which featured Sweeney, was released four years ago. Since then, he has been occupied with Pavement-related activities. Jim White has been involved in multiple projects, including work on the first new Dirty Three album in 12 years. Emmett Kelly has recently been collaborating with Ty Segall.

