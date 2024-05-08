Steve Albini, influential engineer and Shellac frontman, dies at 61

Steve Albini, the revered engineer and frontman of Shellac, has passed away at the age of 61 due to a heart attack. The news was confirmed by staff at his studio, Electric Audio, to Pitchfork.

Albini was integral to the sound of numerous influential rock albums, such as Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’, The Breeders’ ‘Pod’, Pixies’ ‘Surfer Rosa’, PJ Harvey’s ‘Rid of Me’, and many others.

Born on July 22, 1962, in Pasadena, California, Albini’s musical journey began early, inspired by punk rock icons like the Ramones and the Sex Pistols. He played in various bands during high school and later earned a journalism degree from Northwestern University. His career as a recording engineer began with his own group, Big Black, and he famously preferred the title ‘engineer’ over ‘producer’, valuing a hands-off approach that focused on capturing the essence of a band’s live sound without taking ongoing royalties.

Albini leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking work and a distinct approach to music production that has influenced the indie and underground rock scenes profoundly. His commitment to artistic integrity and his impact on the music industry will be remembered by many.