Stevie Nicks is going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park 2024.

She’ll perform at the event on Friday 12th July, with the full line-up still to come. Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday 6th March, 10am GMT.

“Anything that draws me back to London ~ and therefore to England ~ fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…” she comments.

Kylie, Stray Kids, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will also headline other days. Last year’s event saw headline sets from P!NK, Take That, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey and more.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.