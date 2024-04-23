Stevie Nicks’ BST Hyde Park day has confirmed Paris Paloma and more

A few of the support acts for Stevie Nicks‘ day of BST Hyde Park 2024 have been unveiled.

She’ll perform at the event on Friday 12th July, with support from Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and Paris Paloma, with more names still to come.

“Anything that draws me back to London ~ and therefore to England ~ fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…” Stevie commented upon being announced for the event.

This year’s headliners are: SZA (29th June), Kings of Leon (30th June), Morgan Wallen (4th July)Andrea Bocelli (5th July), Robbie Williams (6th July), Shania Twain (7th July), Stevie Nicks (12th July), Kylie (13th July) and Stray Kids (14th July) plus All Things Orchestral hosted by Myleene Klass (28th June).

Last year’s event saw headline sets from P!NK, Take That, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey and more.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.