Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles perform surprise duets at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Nicks surprised fans at her BST Hyde Park show by bringing out Harry Styles for a special guest appearance during her encore.

The collaboration marked Styles’ first public performance since concluding his ‘Love On Tour’ last year. The pair performed two duets, beginning with ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, which they had previously sung together at Nicks’ 2019 Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction. They followed this with a poignant rendition of ‘Landslide’, dedicated to the late Christine McVie, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 79.

Before performing ‘Landslide’, Nicks delivered an emotional tribute to McVie, with Styles holding her hand throughout. She said, “Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl. She loved all of us, today was her birthday. It’s taken me all this time to try and be able to deal with this situation. One thing my mom used to say to me when I was little was when I was hurt, she’d go ‘Stevie when you’re hurt you always run to the stage. That’s what I’ve been doing ever since Chris passed away, is running to the stage. The only people that have been able to help me to get over this has been all of you.”

The surprise appearance took place during Nicks’ headline performance at Hyde Park on 12th July, adding a memorable moment to an already significant show.

The appearance has also led to fevered speculation that Harry’s HS4 is not too far off. Time will tell…