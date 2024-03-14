Still Corners have shared a new single and video (feat. lots of seagulls) – check out ‘Crystal Blue’

Still Corners have shared a new single, ‘Crystal Blue’.

It’s the the third to be taken from the duo’s upcoming album ‘Dream Talk’, set for release on 5th April via Wrecking Light Records, and arrives alongside a video produced by Lucy Dyson (Beyonce, Paul McCartney).

Lucy says of the clip: “Crystal Blue is my fourth music video for Still Corners, and as always, it’s so lovely to get to develop a visual concept for their music, and this song has so many gorgeous elements; it sounds like the sea and a summer breeze, and the peacefulness I feel when snorkelling (is there a more peaceful creature than the seahorse?).

“So, working with the beautiful 8mm footage they provided me with, and Tessa’s lovely silk shirt as the perfect colour pallet, I created a multifaceted video piece bringing together the elements that the music evokes for me; the gentle sway of a coral reef, mottled Neptune hues, and the mesmerising motions of seagulls hovering to the music carried by the wind.”

Check it out below.