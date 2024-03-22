Still Woozy has announced his second album, ‘Loveseat’

He's also shared new single 'Shotput'.
Photo credit: Alex Kennedy

Preceded by new single ‘Shotput’ – which arrives with a video shot in one take at Still Woozy’s home in Portland, Oregon – the full-length is set for release on 28th June via Polydor.

“Shotput is a little slice of the myriad of feelings that you feel when you’re falling in love with someone,” he explains. “Nerves, excitement, affection, even loneliness weave their way into the picture when confronted by such an ethereally powerful force.”

Check it out below.

