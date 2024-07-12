Liverpool quartet STONE have released their debut album, ‘Fear Life For A Lifetime’.

The album, produced by Rich Costey, known for his work with Sam Fender, HAIM, and Biffy Clyro, is a collection of songs that explore the tumultuous experiences of young adulthood. It follows the release of two ‘punkadonk’ EPs.

Vocalist Fin Power describes the album’s themes, saying, “This album is about community, passion, love, hate, singing and dancing. It speaks for all of our experiences, we want to only portray who we really are. I’m hoping people can relate to it, and maybe find their own stories through our songs. It also shows that no mountain is too high to climb, and no problem is too hard to solve. We mean what we say and we want to be a voice for those who are misunderstood.”

STONE are celebrating the album’s release with a record store tour, starting at Rough Trade East in London and concluding with a homecoming show at Jacaranda Baltic in Liverpool. They will then embark on a headline tour in the autumn, followed by supporting Jake Bugg on his November tour.

The dates in full read:

JULY

12 Rough Trade East, London, UK

13 HMV Vault, Birmingham, UK

16 The Vinyl Whistle, Leeds, UK

17 Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool, UK

SEPTEMBER

30 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

OCTOBER

2 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

3 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 Come As You Are Festival, Eindhoven, Netherlands

6 La Boule Noire, Paris, France

18 The Welly, Hull, UK

19 Sugarmill, Stoke, UK

21 Church, Dundee, UK

23 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

24 The Waterfront, Norwich, UK

26 Cavern, Exeter, UK

27 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

29 Boileroom, Guildford, UK

30 Forum, Tunbridge Wells, UK

NOVEMBER

16 Live At Leeds, Leeds, UK

18 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

19 Roundhouse, London, UK

21 National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

23 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

24 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

26 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK