STONE have announced their second EP with a new song about finding positivity, ‘If You Wanna’

Check out their new single and video now.

STONE have announced a new EP, ‘Punkadonk 2’.

The follow-up to ‘Punkadonk’, it’ll be released on 27th October via Polydor Records, ahead of their support tour alongside DMA’S this December. They’ve also shared new single ‘If You Wanna’.

“With ‘If You Wanna’, we wanted to write the type of song you would wanna sing along to with your friends,” they explain. “The song is about finding positivity in this colourful Gen Z experience.”

Check out the new track below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. If You Wanna
  2. Compulsive
  3. Am I Even A Man
  4. I’ve Gotta Feeling
  5. Left Right Forward
  6. I’m Still Waiting
