STONE have dropped a new single about the power of falling in love, ‘Queen’

STONE have dropped a new single, ‘Queen’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming debut album. ‘Fear Life For A Lifetime’ is set for release on 12th July, and also features earlier singles ‘My Thoughts Go’ and ‘Save Me’.

Frontman Fin Power says: “I wrote ‘Queen’ from the perspective of the person I was seeing at the time, and the words that they said to me. I remember someone saying to me, ‘You know, I don’t love myself, but I love the way you look at me.’ It’s a song about how falling in love is actually such a powerful thing that it makes you doubt yourself.”

Check it out below.