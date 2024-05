STONE have dropped a new single, ‘Save Me’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming debut album. ‘Fear Life For A Lifetime’ is set for release on 12th July, and also features lead single ‘My Thoughts Go’.

Frontman Fin Power says: “Save Me is a vulnerable track that lashes out in the face of bad habits and self destructive tendencies. It’s hard hitting and we can’t wait to deliver it live this festival season.”

