Stray Kids are going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park 2024.

The K-pop group will top the bill on Sunday 14th July, with the full line-up still to come. Tickets go on general sale from Monday 12th February at 10am GMT.

“To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park!” Stray Kids comment. “This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!”

Last year’s event saw headline sets from P!NK, Take That, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey and more.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.