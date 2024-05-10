Stray Kids have teamed up with Charlie Puth for their new single, ‘Lose My Breath’

Stray Kids have released a new single, ‘Lose My Breath’.

The track is a collaboration with Charlie Puth, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK trip to headline a day of BST Hyde Park; the K-pop group will top the bill on Sunday 14th July, with the full line-up still to come.

“To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park!” Stray Kids comment. “This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!”

Check out the new single below.