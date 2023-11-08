Suede are going to release an expanded version of their latest album, ‘Autofiction’.

The 3CD set will arrive on 8th December, featuring rare bonus tracks, unheard material, and a full live album.

“Autofiction is Suede’s punk record,” Brett Anderson says. “No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess.”

Check out an early teaser track below, and catch the band live with Manic Street Preachers next summer.

The summer tour will visit:

JUNE

28 Llangollen, UK – Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod *

JULY

2 Dublin, IE – Dublin Trinity College **

5 Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle *

10 Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Castle *

12 Manchester, UK – Castlefield Bowl *

13 Leeds, UK – Millenium Square **

18 London, UK – Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show