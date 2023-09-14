Sufjan Stevens has shared a new single, ‘Will Anybody Ever Love Me?’.
The track is taken from forthcoming album ‘Javelin’, set for release on 6th October.
With the accompanying video directed by long-time collaborator Stephen Halker, Stevens plays every instrument with additional vocals from adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, and Megan Lui.
Independent record stores will be holding listening parties on 19th September. The events are free to attend. Each store will have wristbands for pickup in advance to reserve a spot, and the first 30 attendees at each store will be given a poster. Additionally, the album will be available for early purchase.
The participating stores read:
Preston @ Action Records
Dundee @ Assai
Edinburgh @ Assai
Glasgow @ Assai
Sheffield @ Bear Tree
Leeds @ Crash
Totnes @ Drift
Leeds @ Jumbo Records
Glasgow @ Monorail
Manchester @ piccadilly records
Southsea @ Pie&Vinyl
Newcastle Upon Tyne @ Reflex
Brighton @ Resident
Bristol @ Rough Trade
Nottingham @ Rough Trade
London @ Rough Trade West
London @ Rough Trade Soho
Cardiff @ Spillers
Oxford @ Truck
Southampton @ Vinilo
Bury @ Wax and Beans