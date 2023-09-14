Sufjan Stevens has shared a new single, ‘Will Anybody Ever Love Me?’.

The track is taken from forthcoming album ‘Javelin’, set for release on 6th October.

With the accompanying video directed by long-time collaborator Stephen Halker, Stevens plays every instrument with additional vocals from adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, and Megan Lui.

Independent record stores will be holding listening parties on 19th September. The events are free to attend. Each store will have wristbands for pickup in advance to reserve a spot, and the first 30 attendees at each store will be given a poster. Additionally, the album will be available for early purchase.

The participating stores read:

Preston @ Action Records

Dundee @ Assai

Edinburgh @ Assai

Glasgow @ Assai

Sheffield @ Bear Tree

Leeds @ Crash

Totnes @ Drift

Leeds @ Jumbo Records

Glasgow @ Monorail

Manchester @ piccadilly records

Southsea @ Pie&Vinyl

Newcastle Upon Tyne @ Reflex

Brighton @ Resident

Bristol @ Rough Trade

Nottingham @ Rough Trade

London @ Rough Trade West

London @ Rough Trade Soho

Cardiff @ Spillers

Oxford @ Truck

Southampton @ Vinilo

Bury @ Wax and Beans