Sugababes, Melanie C and All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis have joined Nocturne Live 2024.

The gig series – which will also feature Crowded House, Sheryl Crow, Turin Brakes, Chaka Khan, Sister Sledge and FatBack Band – will take place at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from 12th–16th June.

The details are:

Wednesday June 12th

TBA

Thursday June 13th

Chaka Khan

Sister Sledge

FatBack Band

Friday June 14th

TBA

Saturday June 15th

Sugababes

Melanie C

Shaznay Lewis

Sunday June 16th

Crowded House

Sheryl Crow

Turin Brakes

Sugababes recently returned with their new single, ‘When The Rain Comes’. The track landed 10 years after their single ‘Flatline’, teasing a new album coming in 2024.

The band explain: “We loved being back in the studio and writing this song this summer, and it feels like the perfect song to release to coincide with our biggest headline show to date. This song is a celebration of the people in our lives who stand by us and lift us up through the good and bad times. The three of us have been that for each other over the years, and we felt there was no better way to mark this moment in our journey than with this song.”

