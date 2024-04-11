Suki Waterhouse is teasing a new album with two new singles, ‘My Fun’ and ‘Faded’

Suki Waterhouse has shared two new singles, ‘My Fun’ and ‘Faded’.

Out now via Sub Pop, the pair – both taken from her forthcoming album, due out later this year – arrive alongside stop motion-style animation visuals from Callum Scott-Dyson.

Callum says: “We went with a vibrant, fun, and choppy card cut stop motion animated style for these two videos, inspired by Monty Python and other great cut-out animators. I really enjoyed making them and working with Suki. The songs had a nice differentiation in vibe, so I went with super saturated and bright for ‘My Fun;’ and then a little more washed out for ‘Faded.’”

Check them out below.