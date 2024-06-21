Suki Waterhouse has announced a new double album with 90s-inspired single ‘Supersad’

Catch her at Mitski‘s day of All Points East on 18th August.

Suki Waterhouse has announced a new double album, ‘Memoir of a Sparklemuffin’.

The 18-track record is set for release on 13th September via Sub Pop, and has already been teased by the singles ‘My Fun’ and ‘Faded’ – and now we have ‘Supersad’, too.

“I tried to write a nineties song you could hear playing at the mall in Clueless or as an opening track for Legally Blonde,” she explains.

Suki will be in the UK this summer to perform at Mitski‘s day of All Points East on 18th August, along with Beabadoobee, TV Girl, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks, Sir Chloe, Wasia Project, Good Neighbours, Hana Vu, Molly Payton and more.

Check out the new single below.

