Suki Waterhouse to embark on ‘The Sparklemuffin Tour’ across North America

Suki Waterhouse has announced a new headline North American run, ‘The Sparklemuffin Tour’, which is set to start later this year.

The tour, supporting her yet-to-be formally announced upcoming album, will start on September 28th in Denver at the Mission Ballroom, covering cities including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Toronto. It will feature supports including Debbii Dawson on the first date and Sub Pop labelmate Bully from October 17th through December 21st.

Suki Waterhouse has had a bustling schedule since her 2022 debut with Sub Pop, releasing several singles and the ‘Milk Teeth’ EP. Her forthcoming album will feature recent tracks including ‘Faded’, ‘My Fun’, ‘To Love’, and ‘OMG’.

Tickets for ‘The Sparklemuffin Tour’ will be available for presale starting May 8th, with general sales beginning on May 10th.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

28 Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO *

OCTOBER

17 House of Blues, Houston, TX ^

18 ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX ^

19 The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX ^

21 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ ^

22 The Sound, San Diego, CA ^

23 Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA ^

25 The Warfield, San Francisco, CA ^

28 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC ^

30 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR ^

DECEMBER

2 The Truman, Kansas City, MO ^

3 The Factory, St. Louis, MO ^

4 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN ^

6 The Agora, Cleveland, OH ^

7 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY ^

10 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA ^

11 The Anthem, Washington, DC ^

13 Roadrunner, Boston, MA ^

14 MTELUS, Montreal, QC ^

15 HISTORY, Toronto, ON ^

17 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI ^

18 The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL ^

19 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN ^

21 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA ^

^ w/ Bully

* w/ Debbii Dawson