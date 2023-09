Sum 41 have signed to Rise Records and dropped a new single.

‘Landmines’ is their first release for the label, and marks the start of their closing chapter.

Vocalist Deryck Whibley says: “When I wrote Landmines I had no intention of writing an old school “pop punk” song. It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live on 21st-22nd October at When We Were Young in Las Vegas.