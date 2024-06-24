Sum 41 have announced the UK and European leg of their final run, the Tour Of The Setting Sum

Sum 41 have announced the UK and European leg of their final live run, the Tour Of The Setting Sum.

The Canadian pop-punk band will be crossing the Atlantic later this year for one last set of shows in the UK and Europe. They will be joined by The Bronx for the UK dates, and Neck Deep for the rest of the European shows.

Frontman Deryck Whibley expressed the band’s excitement about the upcoming shows, saying, “We are really excited to announce shows in the UK and Europe later this year. This forms another leg of our last-ever shows and our fans overseas have been incredible to us over the years, so we can’t wait to put on the best show of our lives and go out on a high.”

Tickets for the Tour Of The Setting Sum will go on sale at 10am on Friday, June 28.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

21 Brabanthallen, Den Bosch, Netherlands (w/ The Bronx)

23 ING, Brussels, Belgium (w/ The Bronx)

24 Zenith, Caen, France (w/ The Bronx)

26 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK (w/ The Bronx)

27 Hydro, Glasgow, UK (w/ The Bronx)

28 Co-op Arena, Manchester, UK (w/ The Bronx)

30 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK (w/ The Bronx)

31 OVO Wembley Arena, London, UK (w/ The Bronx)

NOVEMBER

2 Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK (w/ The Bronx)

9 Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland (w/ Neck Deep)

10 O2, Prague, Czech Republic (w/ Neck Deep)

12 MVM dome, Budapest, Hungary (w/ Neck Deep)

13 Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria (w/ Neck Deep)

16 Unipol, Bologna, Italy (w/ Neck Deep)

17 Pallazzo Dello Sport, Rome, Italy (w/ Neck Deep)

21 Arena, Geneva, Switzerland (w/ Neck Deep)

23 La Défense Arena, Paris, France