Sundara Karma’s new single ‘Miss Again’ was co-written with Fred Macpherson: “I remember I went to the loo, and when I came back Fred had started a new track”

Sundara Karma have released a new single, ‘Miss Again’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced third album, ‘Better Luck Next Time’. The record – which has already been teased by singles ‘Friends Of Mine’, ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Wishing Well’ – is due for release on 27th October, accompanied by a UK headline tour.

Oscar Pollock says: “I’m quietly hoping that Miss Again becomes a crowd favourite at our live shows. It’s so fun to play, even though the lyrics are kinda depressing.

“The song was written earlier this year when Fred Macpherson and I happened to be out in LA at the same time. We were working on another song but felt a bit jaded by it so we decided to take a break. I remember I went to the loo, and when I came back Fred had started a new track and had programmed in pretty much the whole song. It was an instant vibe.

“I laid down some guide vocals and for some reason kept singing the phrase ‘Miss Again’ and we thought that would be a great title. It took me a few months to write the rest of the lyrics but I’m really happy with how everything came together.”

Check it out below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Baby Blue Friends of Mine Miss Again Wishing Well Violence to the Spirit Sounds Good To Me Pain and Pleasure Okay I’m Lonely Better Luck Next Time

Catch them on tour at the following:

NOVEMBER

20 Students Union, Newcastle

21 SWG3, Glasgow

22 O2 Academy, Liverpool

24 The Mill, Birmingham

25 O2 Academy, Leicester

26 O2 Ritz, Manchester

27 Leadmill, Sheffield

29 Beckett University, Leeds

30 Waterfront, Norwich

DECEMBER

1 Rock City, Nottingham

2 SWX, Bristol

4 Tramshed, Cardiff

5 O2 Academy, Oxford

7 Engine Rooms, Southampton

8 Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

10 Chalk, Brighton

11 Junction, Cambridge

13 Electric Ballroom, London