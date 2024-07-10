Sunday (1994) have shared a track from their upcoming deluxe EP – check out ‘TV Car Chase’

Sunday (1994) have released a new single, ‘TV Car Chase’.

It marks the first additional track for an extended deluxe version of their self-titled EP, set to be released on 6th September. The band’s original EP was released in May.

Commenting on the new single, they explain: “TV Car Chase is a snapshot into the living room of two people who are surviving their own mental war. Something as small as sitting on the couch together can heal so much.”

Check it out below