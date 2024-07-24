Sunflower Bean have announced a heavy new EP with fab lead single ‘SHAKE’

New York trio Sunflower Bean are gearing up to release a new EP.

‘SHAKE’ is set for release on 27th September via Lucky Number. The band’s first fully self-produced and recorded project, it promises to showcase some of Sunflower Bean’s heaviest sounds to date.

The band – vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming, guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen, and drummer Olive Faber – explain: “SHAKE was inspired by our first years as a DIY band, the spirit that birthed us and gave us the chance to have this enduring journey together. We wrote, recorded, engineered, and produced these songs so nothing was filtered through anyone else’s idea of us. We always felt like rock and roll was a feeling, not a sound. But sometimes there is no subverting it or explaining it. We’re now offering it exactly as it occurred to us.”

To complement the release, the band will unveil a 14-minute performance-based video showcasing each track through an interpretation of the natural elements: earth, wind, water, fire, and metal, in collaboration with Toronto-based director Isaac Roberts.

The ‘SHAKE’ EP tracklisting reads:

1. Shake

2. Lucky Number

3. Teach Me To Be Bad

4. Serial Killer

5. Angelica

Sunflower Bean have announced a series of US club shows to celebrate the EP’s release, where they will perform both the new material and additional unreleased music.

The tour dates in full read:

OCTOBER

2 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

9 Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA

12 The Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER

16 Empire Control Room, Austin, TX