Swim Deep have released a tribute to those impacted by dementia, ‘Don’t Make Me A Stranger’

Swim Deep have released a new single, ‘Don’t Make Me A Stranger’.

It follows on from recent drops of ‘Very Heaven’, ‘First Song’ and ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’, arriving ahead of their new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’, set for release on 7th June.

The band explain: “One dusty afternoon after a long summer of obsessing over Simon and Garfunkel and late-90s rom-coms, I was fiddling about with a guitar refrain and singing ‘don’t make me a stranger’ over it, my wife walked past and said ‘I like this one’. So I saw it through and it ended up being a meandering waltz, in ode to those who have lost, or are losing a loved one to dementia. Which me and my wife have both sadly been through in recent years. It’s a gut wrenching illness that feels so brutally unfair, with the only silver lining being that music seems to be the last thing to leave your memory. It helps me to write about it and talk to others that have lost people to it too.”

Check out the new track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: