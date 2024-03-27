Swim Deep reconsider childhood dreams with their new single, ‘First Song’

It's from their upcoming new album, due in summer.
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Swim Deep have released a new single, ‘First Song’.

It follows on from recent drop ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’, arriving ahead of their new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’, set for release on 7th June.

Frontman Austin says: “This song came about after Cavan got my heavy into Mogwai, and I got obsessed with this arpeggiated loop I had made. It’s one of those songs that just came crashing in and the baseline made itself. I wanted a driving force of a song that meant business.

“The lyrics are centred around my childhood dream to live a suburban life with two parents, two cars, a cat, a ‘nuclear’ family. However then reflecting that actually what I had was the making of me, and it was actually pretty cool. It offered me raw love, freedom, escapism, and I wouldn’t change it for all the Renault Scenics a big fancy summer holidays in the world.”

Check out the new track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?
  2. Very Heaven
  3. These Words
  4. Robin
  5. Don’t Make Me a Stranger
  6. First Song
  7. Big Star
  8. It’s Just Sun In Your Eyes
  9. So Long, So Far (Marble-Bellied Baby)
  10. Fire Surrounds

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Live Reviews
Declan McKenna reinvents his own discography for a self-exploratory performance at Newcastle's O2 City Hall
Music News
Nicolas Michaux has shared a new single and video, 'She's An Easy Rider'
Music News
Blondshell and Bully have teamed up for a new single, 'Docket'
READ MORE