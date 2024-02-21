Swim Deep have announced a new album with reflective early single, ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Swim Deep have released a new single, ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’.

Produced by Bill Ryder-Jones, it arrives ahead of their new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’, set for release on 7th June.

Austin Williams explains: “‘How Many Love Songs In Vegas?’ is a song that’s been stitched together over a few years, a great melody made in a shed (like all the good ones are) that never found its song. Until Swim Deep’s Lord saviour Bill Ryder Jones insisted we persist with it as it was ‘dead good’. We tried everything, and even after going full Flaming Lips at the Wacky Warehouse on it, still, nothing felt perfect… until we sat back, drank some gin and listened to Yo La Tengo & Red House Painters. And suddenly it clicked, Bill saw the light and I followed him like I would off a cliff.

“A song I wrote after pondering whether marriage was ill fated, and statistically doomed, just like my parents and all my friend’s parents’ ones seemed to turn out. An anxiety laced love song in which I deny all of those odds stacked against me and my wife, the best person ever.”

Check out the new track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: