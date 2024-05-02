Swim Deep have shared a new single born from a rainy night spent at the pub, ‘Very Heaven’

Swim Deep have released a new single, ‘Very Heaven‘.

It follows on from recent drops of ‘First Song’ and ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’, arriving ahead of their new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’, set for release on 7th June.

Frontman Austin says: “During one windy night in West Kirby, me and Bill (Ryder-Jones) sat in his local as the sideways rain stabbed our cheeks. We talked tipsily and candidly about everything from our Everton and Birmingham city woes, to the very reason we thought we made music in the first place, and opened up about what fated times dictated the melodies and lyrics that came out.

“We swapped ideas and voice notes and he modestly showed me one which was the chorus of ‘Very Heaven’, to which I instantly thought was the greatest thing I’d ever heard. I couldn’t wait to get back to my hotel so I could listen to it on repeat and pine about the song it could become. A song title taken from a William Wordsworth poem “Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven!”. Recording this song with the band at ICP was the highlight of the time there. A huge moment for us as a band.”

Check out the new track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: