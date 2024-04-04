Swim Deep have shared a new video for their latest single, ‘First Song’

Swim Deep have released a new video for ‘First Song’.

It follows on from recent drop ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’, arriving ahead of their new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’, set for release on 7th June.

Frontman Austin says: “This song came about after Cavan got my heavy into Mogwai, and I got obsessed with this arpeggiated loop I had made. It’s one of those songs that just came crashing in and the baseline made itself. I wanted a driving force of a song that meant business.

“The lyrics are centred around my childhood dream to live a suburban life with two parents, two cars, a cat, a ‘nuclear’ family. However then reflecting that actually what I had was the making of me, and it was actually pretty cool. It offered me raw love, freedom, escapism, and I wouldn’t change it for all the Renault Scenics a big fancy summer holidays in the world.”

Check out the new track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: