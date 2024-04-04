Swim Deep have shared a new video for their latest single, ‘First Song’

It's from their upcoming new album, due in summer.
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Swim Deep have released a new video for ‘First Song’.

It follows on from recent drop ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’, arriving ahead of their new album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside…’, set for release on 7th June.

Frontman Austin says: “This song came about after Cavan got my heavy into Mogwai, and I got obsessed with this arpeggiated loop I had made. It’s one of those songs that just came crashing in and the baseline made itself. I wanted a driving force of a song that meant business.

“The lyrics are centred around my childhood dream to live a suburban life with two parents, two cars, a cat, a ‘nuclear’ family. However then reflecting that actually what I had was the making of me, and it was actually pretty cool. It offered me raw love, freedom, escapism, and I wouldn’t change it for all the Renault Scenics a big fancy summer holidays in the world.”

Check out the new track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?
  2. Very Heaven
  3. These Words
  4. Robin
  5. Don’t Make Me a Stranger
  6. First Song
  7. Big Star
  8. It’s Just Sun In Your Eyes
  9. So Long, So Far (Marble-Bellied Baby)
  10. Fire Surrounds
SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dork's Night Out is heading to Truck Festival 2024 with Bob Vylan, Personal Trainer, Heartworms, Mary in the Junkyard, Vlure and more
Music News
Baby Queen has released her first new music since her debut album - check out 'Ride or Die'
Music News
Glass Animals have announced a new world tour, with UK support from The Big Moon
READ MORE