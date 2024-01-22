Swim School have announced a headline UK tour

Swim School have announced a new batch of tour dates for April and May.

Their first ever full UK headline run, the band will kick off in Manchester on 18th April. They’ll then play shows in Newcastle, Hull, Norwich, Brighton, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield and Leeds before finishing up in Glasgow on 1st May.

Pre-sale for fans with one of the band’s ‘AAA’ passes is open now, with general sale starting on Friday, 26th January at 10am GMT.

You can check out the full list of shows below, and read our 2024 Hype List feature with the band here.