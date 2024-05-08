SXSW is coming to London in 2025 with a brand new edition

SXSW is set to launch a new European edition in London in June 2025.

SXSW London will capitalize on the city’s vibrant cultural scene and technological innovation, taking place over a week in June across various venues in Shoreditch, East London. A press release states that “in addition to inspiring and challenging keynotes, music showcases, and innovations in tech, gaming and screen, SXSW London will introduce boundary pushing visual arts, design and fashion programming, with exhibitions and interactive and immersive experiences in public spaces across its east London campus.”

Randel Bryan, Managing Director of SXSW London, emphasized the broader mission of the festival, stating: “As a life-long fan of SXSW I truly believe that it’s more than an event – it’s a movement, a platform where the world’s greatest minds, musicians and motivators come to share their passion and their vision of the future. SXSW London will build on Austin’s incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world.”

Jann Baskett, Co-President and Chief Brand Officer of SXSW, highlighted the significance of the expansion: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SXSW experience to London. Following the success of SXSW Sydney, this is an incredible new opportunity to highlight the elements that make SXSW unique in one of the most vibrant cities in Europe. We look forward to forming deeper connections with our overseas community and bringing the conversations that start in Austin all the way to London.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also expressed his enthusiasm: “I am delighted to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever – confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors and as a global capital of culture. When I was part of SXSW in Austin in 2018, I saw first-hand the electric atmosphere of innovation SXSW creates and I can’t wait to be part of it again. This is a historic opportunity for London to once again bring the world’s most exciting talent together as part of our mission to build a better and more prosperous London for everyone.”

SXSW London will not only serve as a beacon for creative and technological advancement but will also emphasize community engagement and sustainability, drawing from London’s significant contributions to the creative and technology sectors in Europe.

Further details about SXSW London 2025, including the program lineup and ticket sales, will be announced in the coming months.