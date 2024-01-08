SZA brands leakers as “fucking thieves”, threatens legal action

SZA has fiercely addressed individuals leaking her music online.

On her X/Twitter account over the weekend, she branded leakers as “fucking thieves” and expressed her determination to legally challenge them.

In her post, SZA stated, “Leaking my music is stealing. This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property. You are a f***ing thief and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law. I am tired.”

LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED . — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2024

Anticipation has been mounting for SZA’s upcoming release, ‘Lana’, which is an addition to her recent album ‘SOS’. Initially announced in September, ‘Lana’ is described as a deluxe version of ‘SOS’, released in December 2022.

During a live performance, SZA revealed ‘Lana’ would essentially be a new album, comprising “7-10 songs”. She initially projected an autumn 2023 release, but the album remains unreleased.

Last December, SZA shared six different cover arts for ‘Lana’, with three featuring her amidst farm animals and donning the blue American football-style jersey prominent on the original ‘SOS’ cover and her recent tour.