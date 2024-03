SZA is going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park 2024.

She’ll perform at the event on 29th June, with support from Sampha, Snoh Aalegra and more to be announced. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday 8th March, 10am GMT.

Stevie Nicks, Kylie, Stray Kids, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will also headline other days. Last year’s event saw headline sets from P!NK, Take That, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey and more.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.