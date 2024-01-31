That SZA and Paramore collaboration that Hayley Williams was texting “weekly” about is actually happening

In a recent interview with Apple Music, SZA confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Paramore.

Responding to a fan’s question about the potential collaboration, SZA said, “Yeah, soon, soon! It’s in the works”.

This collaboration has been teased for a while now, with Paramore’s Hayley Williams previously expressing her interest in working with SZA, explaining she’s been texting her “weekly” about it. In a podcast last August, Williams said, “SZA has, for about six years now, been the one”.

SZA’s Apple Music Live set, which documents her performances at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in October 2023, will premiere later today (January 31), exclusively on Apple Music at 7PM Pacific Standard Time and 10PM Eastern Standard Time.

SZA has also been recently announced as a performer at the 66th Grammy Awards, which takes place on Sunday, February 4. Her late-2022 surprise-dropped sophomore album ‘SOS’ has earned a total of nine nominations including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

In addition to her Grammy performance, SZA has been announced for a handful of festival lineups this year, including Barcelona’s Primavera Sound 2024 and Governors Ball 2024.