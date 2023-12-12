Sziget has signed up Stormzy, Fred again.., Sam Smith, Louis Tomlinson and more

Sziget has announced a bunch of artists for its 2024 event.
The first batch of confirmations includes Stormzy, Fred again.., Sam Smith (pictured) and Louis Tomlinson, as well as Martin Garrix, Yard Act, Becky Hill, Blondshell, Fontaines D.C., Four Tet, Joesef, Nia Archives, Nova Twins and Pip Blom.
CEO of Sziget Festival, Tamás Kádár comments: “We have already received a lot of positive feedback during this year’s Sziget about how much the festival has improved in almost all areas compared to the 2022 Sziget, and from the early bird ticket sales so far we can observe that there is a huge interest in the 2024 festival.”
He continues, “This announcement, which is only the first ‘package’ for now, shows that next year Sziget will also feature big world stars, current artists and newly discovered musical specialities, so that everyone will be offered a strong and exciting selection of music, regardless of genre.”
The festival will run from 7th-12th August, in Óbudai-sziget, Budapest, Hungary. Visit szigetfestival.com for more information.
The full line-up, so far, reads:
Fred again..
Martin Garrix
Sam Smith
Stormzy
AMÉMÉ
ANOTR
Argy
ARTBAT
Aurora
Becky Hill
Big Thief
Blondshell
Chloé Caillet
Crystal Fighters
Dagny
Dom Dolla
Ellen Allien
Eris Drew & Octo Octa
Fideles
Fontaines D.C.
Four Tet
Grandson
Honey Dijon
Joost
Joesef
Joker Out
LIBERATO
L’Impératrice
Louis Tomlinson
MEUTE
Nia Archives
Nova Twins
Overmono
Pip Blom
Richie Hawtin
Warhaus
Wednesday
Yard Act
Zoe Wees