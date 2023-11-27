Taking Back Sunday have booked a short UK tour for March 2024

Taking Back Sunday have announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of ‘152’ – their first full-length in seven years, since 2016’s ‘Tidal Wave’ – which was released in October via Fantasy Records.

The band comment: “We are very excited to head back to the UK. It’s still amazing to us that we can travel that far away from home and feel the same way we do playing a show close by. Folks over there have been so supportive and welcoming and we’re excited to debut some of the new stuff live along with the old favourites. Plus there’s Nando’s so it’s a win-win.”

Catch them live at the following:

MARCH

26 Manchester, O2 Ritz

27 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

28 Cardiff, University Great Hall